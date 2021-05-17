Results: Federal Bank standalone net jumps 59% to Rs 478 cr in March quarter

Total income on a standalone basis, however, was down at Rs 3,832 crore in Q4FY21, as against Rs 4,108 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis, the net profit in the reported quarter jumped by 65 percent to Rs 500 crore. Income, however, fell by 5.4 percent to Rs 3,996 crore in Q4FY21, from Rs 4,223 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the lender deteriorated to 3.41 percent of the gross advances by the end of March 2021, as against 2.84 percent by the end of the same month a year ago.

In value terms, the gross NPAs or bad loans rose to Rs 4,602 crore, as against Rs 3,531 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the net NPAs showed improvement at 1.19 percent (Rs 1,569 crore), as against 1.31 percent (Rs 1,607 crore).

The provisions for bad loans and contingencies in March quarter of 2020-21 was down at Rs 242 crore, from Rs 568 crore parked aside in the year-ago quarter.

For the full year FY21, the standalone net profit of the lender grew by 3 percent to Rs 1,590 crore. Income during the year was also higher at Rs 15,703 crore, as against Rs 15,142 crore in FY20.

The bank said its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.70 per share (35 percent) for FY21 and it will be payable after shareholders'' approval in its next annual general meeting.

At 3.02 PM on Monday, shares of Federal Bank were trading at Rs 81.80 apiece on BSE, up 2.70 percent