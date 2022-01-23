Resident real estate sector poised for upcycle buoyed by improved affordability: MOFSL

India's resident real estate sector is poised for an upcycle, buoyed by the improved affordability, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.

Decadal low interest rate regime and stagnant prices over the last seven years have driven the affordability quotient, as per MOFSL.

"The ongoing industry consolidation led by concentration of capital, 400-600 bp advantage in cost of funding for large developers and buyers' trust on organised developers will escalate growth for large listed developers," Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage house stated that sustained strong demand and gradual price increase augur well for the industry in increasing the overall profit.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 02:18 PM IST