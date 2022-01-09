ReNew Power raises US$ 400 million

ReNew Power has raised US$400 million from global debt investors, after Reliance Industries' mop-up of US$ 4 billion.

The company stated that the money was raised by the Mauritius-based Clean Energy Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renew Energy Global Plc.

It offered a coupon of 4.5 percent to the US$ 400-million 5.25-year senior secured dollar.

The money will be used to refinance existing debt and fund capital expenditure, among other uses, the company said.

The dollar notes are certified green bonds by the Climate Bond Initiative and will be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. These green bonds have a tenor of 5.25 years and are the first high-yield issuance out of the ASEAN and South Asian regions in the new year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:13 PM IST