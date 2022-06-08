Renew car insurance before you miss your due date with Bajaj Finance

Buying a car is an experience, and protecting it from unexpected damages is the responsibility of any four-wheeler owner. Car insurance protects you from any financial burden due to unforeseen contingencies. Additionally, according to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, having third-party car insurance is mandatory before getting your vehicle on the road.

Since car insurance policies are only valid for a limited period, renewing them before their expiry date is important. This is because a comprehensive car insurance policy financially protects you from the loss or damage caused during events like natural disasters, fire and theft, among others.

Read on to learn about the significance of car insurance renewal and the options that may suit your requirement.

Importance of renewing your car insurance policy

Here are some reasons why car insurance policy renewal is important:

● Non-renewal is a violation of law: According to the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988, failure to renew car insurance can lead to the owners paying hefty fines. Thus, it is mandatory to have at least a third-party insurance cover for your car.

● Lapse of No-Claim Bonus (NCB): No-claim bonus helps reduce one’s premium during the policy renewal every year. If the policyholder has maintained a claim-free year, they can benefit from the bonus. It offers a discount on the premium for not filing a claim on the insured automobile during the policy period.

● Add-on benefits: While renewing your car insurance policy, you can enhance your coverage by modifying the plan and getting some add-on services.

● Natural disasters/incidents: Natural disasters can strike without any prior notice. Thus, car insurance becomes highly essential in times like cyclones, floods, etc., when the probability of your four-wheeler getting damaged increases.

● Switch your insurer and plan: If your experience with the insurance policy or the insurer has not been pleasant during the tenor, you can opt for a different insurer and a modified plan when renewing the car insurance policy.

It is advisable to evaluate requirements for insurance by comparing different policies before switching to another insurer. This helps you make an informed choice and choose the insurer that provides high coverage at an affordable premium.

