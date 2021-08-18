Renault India presents all-new Kiger to Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Advertisement

Renault, which is in its 10th year of operations in India, presented Renault KIGER to the Ace weightlifter and Tokyo Olympics 2020 Silver Medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for her stunning performance on the world stage and making every Indian proud of her feat.

Hailing from a village in East Imphal, Mirabai not only lifted the spirits of the entire nation but with her dedication and commitment, she also became an inspiration for other athletes. Her journey finds resonance with a billion Indians who aspire to break out of their humble backgrounds. Renault is proud to celebrate her journey with the Stunning, Smart and Sporty Koger.

Renault Kiger SUV

Renault Kiger is a brand-new sub four metre compact SUV designed and developed for India. Loaded with several smart attributes and powered by a sporty, world-class turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, it is a breakthrough product targeted at the Indian automotive market.

The stunning design of Renault Kiger is exemplified by a host of sporty and muscular elements. On the inside, the smart cabin combines technology, functionality and roominess. This high performance, modern and efficient engine ensures a sporty drive and is complemented by multi sense drive modes which offer the flexibility to best suit the customers driving preferences, the company said in a press statement.

Renault India is celebrating ten years of its operations in India. As part of the tenth anniversary celebration, Renault India launched the all new RXT (O) variant of the Renault KIGER. \

