Renault announces opening of 300 booking centres with CSC Grameen e-Stores

Renault India has announced opening of 300 Renault Booking Centres across India in collaboration with CSC Grameen e-Stores, a subsidiary of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC-SPV), it said in a press statement.

Through this initiative, Renault India and CSC aim to increase accessibility in remote regions and provide rural customers an opportunity to book the Renault car within their locality with ease and convenience.

How it works

The customers can book their Renault car with minimum documentation formalities, by scanning the QR Code available at the nearest Renault Booking Centre, making digital inclusion of rural India a reality.

The CSC’s nationwide network and digital services will further strengthen Renault India’s reach in rural geographies, including remote areas of the country.

The Renault Booking Centres will also serve as a customer information center, providing all information related to the product, its features, price range, finance schemes and offers applicable at that point in time.

To facilitate smooth rural e-commerce, these Booking Centres are equipped with highly trained Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) catering to all financial and products related queries and enabling sale to end customers in rural areas under one roof, it said.

CSC e-Governance Services India, Special Purpose Vehicle, has been set up by the ministry of electronics & IT under the Companies Act, 1956 to oversee implementation of the CSC scheme. CSC SPV provides a centralised collaborative framework for delivery of services to citizens through CSCs, besides ensuring systemic viability and sustainability of the scheme.

Renault had partnered with CSC Grameen eStore last year to enhance its reach in rural India and move closer to customers in remote areas. Renault India’s leading product range and services are listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in the rural areas. Recently, Renault joined hands with CSC e-Governance Services to support Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyaan (PMGDISHA), Government of India’s flagship programme that aims to provide digital literacy to six crore rural citizens.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 12:28 PM IST