 Relief For Corporates: CBDT Extends Income Tax Return Deadline For Assessment Year 2024-25 To November 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRelief For Corporates: CBDT Extends Income Tax Return Deadline For Assessment Year 2024-25 To November 15

Relief For Corporates: CBDT Extends Income Tax Return Deadline For Assessment Year 2024-25 To November 15

The original deadline of October 31 was moved forward after CBDT's announcement.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
(Representational Image) |

In a latest development to the taxation, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday (October 26) announced that it has extended the deadline for corporate taxpayers to file income tax returns for the 2024-25 assessment year.

With this recent decision, it will provide companies an additional 15 days, with the new filing date now scheduled for November 15, 2024.

The original deadline of October 31 was moved forward after CBDT's announcement.

Taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the Income Tax Department said, "CBDT Extends Due Date for furnishing Return of Income for Assessment Year 2024-25."

FPJ Shorts
Video: Rachin Ravindra And Mitchell Santner's Celebratory Moment Goes Viral As Latter Runs Out Rishabh Pant In Pune Test
Video: Rachin Ravindra And Mitchell Santner's Celebratory Moment Goes Viral As Latter Runs Out Rishabh Pant In Pune Test
ICAI To Announce CA Intermediate And Foundation Results On October 30, 2024
ICAI To Announce CA Intermediate And Foundation Results On October 30, 2024
Nvidia Takes Crown From Apple & Becomes Most Valuable Company In The World With Market Cap Of $3.53 Lakh Crore
Nvidia Takes Crown From Apple & Becomes Most Valuable Company In The World With Market Cap Of $3.53 Lakh Crore
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Appoints Ravindra Kumar Rai As Party's State Working President With Immediate Effect
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Appoints Ravindra Kumar Rai As Party's State Working President With Immediate Effect

"The due date for assesses under clause (a) of Explanation 2 to Sub Section (1) of Section 139 has been extended from October 31, 2024, to November 15, 2024." added the post.

This change comes as a relief to many companies, especially as it follows a similar extension in September when CBDT pushed the due date for tax audit report submissions from September 30 to October 7, 2024.

Read Also
Did Gold Sparkle or Slip? Weekly Price Check; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
article-image

The extended timeline primarily benefits companies that require extra time to finalise tax returns accurately.

Filing corporate taxes often involves a meticulous review of accounts, audits, and financial documentation to meet compliance standards.

Representative Image

Representative Image |

Taxation is the fundamental aspect of the country's economic framework.

In that, for corporate segment, taxes are an integral part of their annual obligations, influencing financial planning, budgeting, and overall compliance.

Read Also
August Exodus: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, And Vodafone Idea Lose Millions Of Subscribers After...
article-image

Every year, companies are required to file income tax returns that summarise their earnings, expenditures, and eligible deductions, ensuring they meet their legal obligations and contribute to the nation’s development.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nvidia Takes Crown From Apple & Becomes Most Valuable Company In The World With Market Cap Of $3.53...

Nvidia Takes Crown From Apple & Becomes Most Valuable Company In The World With Market Cap Of $3.53...

Relief For Corporates: CBDT Extends Income Tax Return Deadline For Assessment Year 2024-25 To...

Relief For Corporates: CBDT Extends Income Tax Return Deadline For Assessment Year 2024-25 To...

Maruti Suzuki to Unveil New DZire on November 11

Maruti Suzuki to Unveil New DZire on November 11

Nissan Patrol India Debut Slated for 2026: Features, Specs, and More

Nissan Patrol India Debut Slated for 2026: Features, Specs, and More

Did Gold Sparkle or Slip? Weekly Price Check; Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Did Gold Sparkle or Slip? Weekly Price Check; Here’s Everything You Need To Know