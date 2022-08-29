Reliance to stream AGM on virtual reality platform, five social media platforms

Reliance Retail to bring Gap brand to India |

New Delhi, Reliance Industries will on Monday broadcast its annual shareholder meeting simultaneously on a virtual reality platform as well as on five social media platforms as it takes another leap in digitally connecting people for its AGM.

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will virtually address shareholders at the 45th annual general meeting on Monday afternoon in the immersive and interactive 3D world of metaverse, sources said.

It will become one of the first companies globally to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) simultaneously on a virtual reality platform, while also live broadcasting it on five leading social media platforms, in addition to the official JioMeet broadcast.

Powered by GMetri, the Reliance AGM virtual reality (VR) platform is designed for a user to virtually walk through a lounge, and explore business-wise highlights of the company's annual report 2021-22 in an interactive manner by entering and exiting different virtual rooms.

GMetri is an easy-to-use no-code XR platform for businesses to create, share and track training modules, online stores, product showcases, and immersive tours.

Extended Reality (XR) is an umbrella term encapsulating Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), and everything in between.

Sources said the immersive experience can be enjoyed by everyone on commonly used mobile or desktop screens, although specialized 3D VR eye-wear can enrich the experience to a large extent.

Besides, Reliance will be adding two more social media platforms - Koo and Instagram - to its list of digital avenues to broadcast its AGM live this year to digital viewers. It will be available for live viewing starting 1400 hrs on Monday on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, they said.

Reliance has also activated its 7977111111 WhatsApp Chatbot for its 45th AGM for anyone to easily discover the dates and processes etc around the AGM.

The chatbot, which can be activated with a simple 'hi' message to the given number, helps a user find details like the date and timing of the AGM, how to watch it live, how a shareholder can vote or ask questions etc.

All this takes place in a conversational manner within the familiar WhatsApp environment that encourages greater user engagement, they said adding at the time of last AGM in June 2021, the chatbot handled over a lakh queries successfully with a high degree of accuracy.