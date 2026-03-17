Reliance Signs $3 Billion Green Ammonia Supply Deal With Samsung C&T For 15-Year Term

Reliance Industries Limited has entered into a binding long-term agreement with Samsung C&T Corporation. |

Mumbai: Reliance is stepping up its clean energy ambitions with a major global partnership that positions India as a future exporter of green fuels.

🌱 Reliance Industries Signs $3B+ Green Ammonia Deal with Samsung C&T | MCap 18,86,832.66 Cr



• Signed 15-year green ammonia supply agreement with Samsung C&T valued at over US$3 billion

• Deal commences in second half of fiscal year 2029

• Supports India's National Green… pic.twitter.com/oWa2gzBmFR — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) March 16, 2026

Reliance Industries has signed a long-term Supply and Purchase Agreement with Samsung C&T Corporation for green ammonia. The contract spans 15 years and will begin in the second half of FY2029. With a value exceeding USD 3 billion, the deal ranks among the largest global agreements in the green ammonia space.

The agreement supports Reliance’s broader strategy of developing an integrated new energy ecosystem. This includes renewable power, energy storage, green hydrogen, and downstream green fuels. As highlighted on page 2, the company is building domestic capabilities in solar modules, battery storage systems, and electrolyser technologies to support this ecosystem.

The partnership is expected to position India as a key exporter of green fuels by leveraging a fully integrated domestic value chain. Management indicated that the initiative aligns with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and strengthens the country’s manufacturing and clean energy capabilities.

Reliance views this agreement as the first in a series of long-term partnerships aimed at scaling its green hydrogen and ammonia ecosystem. The company is also developing large-scale infrastructure, including renewable energy projects and manufacturing hubs, to support future demand and global expansion. The deal underscores Reliance’s push to become a global player in clean energy while building an integrated platform that supports long-term sustainability and industrial growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s media release document and does not include external verification or additional sources.