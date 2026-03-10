Reliance Retail Acquires Pahadi Local Brand To Expand Beauty & Wellness Portfolio

Reliance Retail Limited has acquired the ‘Pahadi Local’ brand and its business from Pahadi Goodness Private Limited, aiming to strengthen its portfolio of purpose-led beauty and wellness brands. |

Mumbai: Reliance Retail Limited is expanding its presence in India’s fast-growing beauty and wellness market with the acquisition of ‘Pahadi Local’, a nature-focused personal care brand rooted in Himalayan ingredients.

Reliance Retail Acquires 'Pahadi Local' Beauty Brand



• Acquired 'Pahadi Local' brand and business on March 9, 2026 to strengthen beauty and wellness portfolio

Reliance Retail has completed the acquisition of the ‘Pahadi Local’ brand along with its associated business from Pahadi Goodness Private Limited. The brand is known for its nature-led formulations inspired by Himalayan ingredients and traditional wellness knowledge. Through the acquisition, Reliance Retail plans to integrate the brand into its broader beauty and personal care ecosystem while leveraging its extensive retail and digital commerce network to scale the brand across markets.

Pahadi Local has built its identity around clean formulations, responsible sourcing, and nature-powered ingredients drawn from the Himalayan region. The brand’s product portfolio combines traditional wellness practices with modern formulation science to deliver skincare and personal care solutions. One of its signature ingredients, Gutti Ka Tel, also known as apricot kernel oil, has helped the brand gain consumer recognition and loyalty. The company also works with women-led self-help groups in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, supporting community livelihoods and local sourcing initiatives.

Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, indicated that the company is focused on nurturing brands that combine authenticity, innovation, and meaningful consumer relevance. She noted that Pahadi Local’s connection to Himalayan wellness traditions and responsible sourcing makes it a valuable addition to Reliance Retail’s beauty ecosystem. According to her, the brand will be scaled through the company’s omni-channel retail platforms while maintaining the authenticity and storytelling that define its identity.

As part of the acquisition, the founding team of Pahadi Local will continue to guide the brand’s creative direction, product development, and philosophy. This continuity is expected to preserve the brand’s purpose-driven approach while enabling further innovation.

Reliance Retail will support the next stage of growth by expanding the brand’s presence across physical stores, strengthening its digital reach, and accelerating product innovation in the beauty and wellness category. The acquisition reflects Reliance Retail’s broader strategy of investing in high-potential Indian brands with strong narratives, loyal consumer communities, and scalable business models.

Disclaimer: This article has been generated solely from the information contained in the provided media release document and does not include reporting, verification, or additional data from external sources.