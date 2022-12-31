Reliance Power allots 228.5 mln shares to Reliance Infra | Image credit: Reliance Power (Representative)

Reliance Power Ltd has allotted 228.5 mln shares to its promoter Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, the company said in a press release.

With this, Reliance Infrastructure owns a 22.7% stake in Reliance Power.

The company said that the shares were allotted after converting 2.28 bln rupees of debt into equity shares. Each share had a face value of 10 rupees.

As of March 31st, the private energy company had a standalone turnover of 418.9 mln rupees.