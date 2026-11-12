Reliance Plans ₹2.70 Lakh Crore Coal Gasification Project In Andhra Pradesh Over 30 Years

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish an integrated coal gasification complex involving potential investment of ₹2.70 lakh crore over 30 years.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, the project will be implemented in multiple phases, subject to regulatory approvals and technical assessments.

The proposed facility could generate approximately 40,000 employment opportunities, including 5,000 direct and 35,000 indirect jobs.

The investment is expected to strengthen industrial activity in Andhra Pradesh while supporting the development of coal-based infrastructure.

The initial phase of the project will focus on exploration, seismic surveys, geological assessments and pilot demonstrations.

As per the report, Reliance Industries could invest approximately ₹3,000 crore during this stage.

The second phase will commence after completion of the initial activities and submission of a detailed project report.

Investment for the subsequent phase is estimated at ₹40,000 crore.

The larger investment programme will depend on project feasibility, regulatory clearances and progress across successive development stages.

The proposed ₹2.70 lakh crore investment represents the potential cumulative outlay over three decades rather than an immediate financial commitment.

The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) will serve as the nodal agency for facilitating the proposed development.

Its responsibilities will include coordinating with state government departments to support access to land, water and electricity.

The agency will also assist with communication and approvals involving central government ministries.

Reliance Industries has already been awarded the Chintalpudi Sector A1 and Recherla coal blocks in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district by the Union Coal Ministry.

These allocations form part of the company's proposed coal development activities in the state.

However, the project remains at the planning stage, with implementation dependent on regulatory approvals and completion of the necessary technical studies.

Further details on construction timelines and subsequent investment phases are yet to be disclosed.