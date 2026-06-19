Reliance Media Business Posts ₹34,917 Crore Revenue As JioHotstar Crosses One Billion Downloads | X

New Delhi, Jun 19: The media and entertainment business of Reliance Industries posted a revenue of Rs 34,917 crore in FY26, with JioHotstar emerging as the country's largest digital streaming platform, and becoming the first Indian paid OTT service to cross one billion downloads, said Akash Ambani on Friday.

Addressing shareholders of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Ambani said the group's media ecosystem comprising JioStar, Jio Studios and Network18 delivered an EBITDA of Rs 5,842 crore and a net profit of Rs 3,434 crore during the fiscal year.

"In FY26, JioStar completed a remarkable first year of full operations. Today, JioStar, Jio Studios, and Network18 together constitute India's most powerful media ecosystem," said Akash Ambani, who leads the media vertical of Reliance Industries.

Ambani also announced the launch of JioStar GenAI Media Studio (JAMS), an artificial intelligence-powered content production platform designed to support the entire content creation process from ideation and storytelling to image, audio, video and final production.

"Through JAMS, we aim to nurture a new generation of creative technologists who can combine storytelling with AI to produce premium-quality content for India and the world," he said.

Over JioStar -- a joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney-- Ambani said it remains India's leading television entertainment network, with a 34.7 per cent viewership share.

This is "nearly equal to the next three players combined," he said.

Over JioHotstar, he said the OTT platform averaged 451 million monthly active users during the year, making it one of the largest streaming platforms globally and the largest in India.

He said the platform's live-streaming capabilities continue to set global benchmarks. During the recent T20 World Cup, won by India, JioHotstar recorded a world-record 72.5 million concurrent viewers in the country.

"Today, nine of the ten highest global concurrency records belong to JioHotstar," Ambani said, adding that IPL 2026 reached over 700 million viewers on the platform, underscoring the reach of Reliance's digital ecosystem.

Its content arm Jio Studios has emerged as India's leading content studio by revenue, catalogue size and box-office share, with the 'Dhurandhar' film franchise surpassing Rs 3,000 crore in worldwide box-office collections, he said.

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"The Dhurandhar franchise crossed Rs 3,000 crore in worldwide box-office gross, making it the first Indian film duology in which each film crossed Rs 1,000 crore," the company said.

The strong performance helped Jio Studios complete three consecutive years as the highest-grossing Hindi film studio in the country, reinforcing its leadership position in India's entertainment industry.

Ambani also highlighted the performance of Network18, which reached 250 million people every month through television and has more than 450 million subscribers and followers across digital platforms. The network generated over 65 billion video views during the year.

Its flagship news brands -- CNBC-TV18, CNN-News18 and News18 India -- continue to lead their respective categories, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)