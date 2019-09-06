Reliance Jio announces launch of JioFiber: All you need to know about the Plans, Price, Offers, Speeds

The company says each of the JioFiber plans will come with unlimited data download and upload, however there will be a FUP, starting with 100GB of the base Bronze plan, and going up to 5000GB for the top-end Titanium plan. Jio will also offer free extra high-speed data up to 250GB, depending on the plan, initially. This extra data is separate from each plan's FUP limit. The 1Gbps plans won't get any extra free data.

In addition to Internet connectivity, each of the JioFiber plans will offer free domestic voice calls via the company's Home Phone landline service, TV video calling, gaming, and Norton antivirus for up to 5 devices. Specifically, the JioFiber Platinum and Titanium plan users will also get access to Jio VR platform, Jio First-Day First-Show movies service, and special sports content.

The release said that Jio will provide attractive EMI schemes trough bank tie-ups so that customers get the benefits of annual plans by paying monthly EMIs.

With JioForever annual plan, users can get Jio home gateway, Jio 4K set-top box, television set (in gold plan and above), subscription to favourite OTT apps besides unlimited voice and data. JioFiber users can choose a welcome offer from various price points available.

Customers opting for JioFiber will need to pay Rs 1,000 installation charges and Rs 1,500 refundable fee.

JioFiber Welcome Offer

Reliance Jio has also announced a Welcome Offer for the new JioFiber customers who go for JioForever annual plans. This offer will entail free Jio Home Gateway device (worth Rs. 5,000), Jio 4K Set Top box (worth Rs. 6,400), two months of extra service, and double data. Additionally, the offer includes free three-month access to JioCinema and JioSaavn apps for Bronze subscribers. The Silver plan subscribers will get three-month subscription for OTT apps, whereas Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plan subscribers will get free annual subscription for OTT apps. It is unclear which OTT apps will be included in the subscription.

Further, the JioFiber subscribers for JioForever Gold annual plan will get a free Muse 2 Bluetooth speaker. Similarly, the Silver annual plan subscribers will get Thump 2 Bluetooth speakers. Diamond, and Platinum annual plan subscribers will get a free HD TV (different screen size for each plan). Gold plan subscribers will also get a free 24-inch HD TV but only if they opt for a two-year plan and Titanium annual plan subscribers will get a 43-inch 4K TV.

How to get JioFiber

1. Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app

2. Register for JioFiber services

3. If JioFiber is available in your area, a service representatives will get in touch with you

For existing Jio Fiber customers

1. For existing JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with you for upgrading your services

2. Please download MyJio app, as all communication with users will happen on the MyJio app

3. On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every JioFiber user will get a Set Top Box to enjoy the full bouquet of services