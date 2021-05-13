Reliance Jewels brings the Akshaya Tritiya tradition to your homes with www.reliancejewels.com

Reliance Jewels celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with the continued belief of bringing home prosperity and hope. The word Akshaya means ‘something that never diminishes’. Akshaya Tritiya is considered as one of the most auspicious day for new beginnings and to purchase gold and other precious metals.

With the uncertainty due to the second wave, Reliance Jewels showrooms will be open in limited cities as per local regulations. However, Reliance Jewels urges its customers to stay at home and continue following the safety protocols.

To pursue the tradition of buying gold every Akshaya Tritiya, Reliance Jewels facilitates online buying for customers, without having to leave the safety and comfort of their homes. Customers can shop from a wide range of gold and silver coins, gold grammage vouchers and light weight Jewellery at best prices to keep the tradition alive by clicking on this link https://www.reliancejewels.com/festive-offer/category:83/.

Commenting on this, Sunil Nayak, CEO at Reliance Jewels said, “Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious time for Indians across the world and we did not want the current crisis to deter this belief. Consumers have expressed their interest to buy gold as a harbinger of good times, so we at Reliance Jewels want to offer an enhanced online shopping experience to our customers and cater to their rising request. With our Akshaya Tritiya offering online, we would like to embrace hope & the belief in the tradition of new beginnings, brighter tomorrow and a safe and healthy world.”