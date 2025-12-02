 Reliance Industries Completes The Merger Of Star Television Productions With Jiostar
Reliance Industries has completed the merger of Star Television Productions Ltd (STPL), a subsidiary of the company, with Jiostar.JioStar is the joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney in November 2024. The combined company was valued at USD 8.5 billion.

Tuesday, December 02, 2025
File Image

New Delhi: Reliance Industries has completed the merger of Star Television Productions Ltd (STPL), a subsidiary of the company, with Jiostar.STPL owns the 'STAR' brand and licenses it to group companies.On November 14, 2024, Reliance had intimated about the scheme of arrangement for the merger of STPL with Star India, now known as Jiostar India, another subsidiary of the company.

"Jiostar has, on November 30, 2025 at 6:09 pm (IST), informed the company that the said scheme has become effective from November 30, 2025, and STPL stands merged with Jiostar," Reliance Industries Ltd informed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

JioStar is the joint venture created after the merger of the media business of Reliance and the India business of global media giant Walt Disney in November 2024. The combined company was valued at USD 8.5 billion.It is the country's leading media and entertainment platform and had reported revenues of Rs 7,232 crore in the September quarter along with a profit after tax of Rs 1,322 crore.It had launched JioHotstar after the merger of two leading OTT platforms -- JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar --in February this year.

