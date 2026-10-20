Reliance Has Capability To Refine Heavy Venezuelan Crude: US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio

ANI

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in India and is expected to discuss opportunities for expanding Venezuelan crude oil processing at Reliance Industries' Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his arrival, Rubio indicated that Reliance could play a greater role in processing Venezuelan crude as additional supplies become available.

Rubio said Reliance had previously processed crude from Venezuela and possessed the technical capabilities needed to handle heavier grades of oil.

"Reliance has done so in the past, they have the capability to refine heavy crude. They've done so in the past, and I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it's something they could do,” Rubio said.

He also highlighted India's refining capacity. “Refining capacity — it's not just being able to produce oil. I think what a lot of people have become experts in the energy field over the last few months, just learning the intricacies of these conflicts, refining capabilities are a key part of it. And India is a refining superpower,” he said.

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He suggested that increasing Venezuelan production could create further opportunities for the Indian energy major.

"They have the capability to refine heavy crude," Rubio said, highlighting the company's experience with Venezuelan supplies.

The US Secretary of State also emphasised the importance of refining infrastructure in maintaining global energy security.

He argued that crude production alone was insufficient without adequate processing capacity to convert oil into usable petroleum products.

Describing India as a "refining superpower", Rubio acknowledged the country's significant position in the international energy market.

Reliance had been a long-time importer of Venezuelan crude oil. On an average, the company imported around 2 million barrels of Venezuelan crude a month before halting purchases in 2025 amid the threat of additional US tariffs on countries buying Venezuelan oil, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters.

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Rubio also pointed to existing oil concessions held by Indian companies in Venezuela, suggesting that these could support increased crude production.

He described the possibility of expanding such operations as a positive development for energy cooperation.

Asked whether he would encourage Reliance to increase its involvement in Venezuelan oil, Rubio said he intended to examine the available opportunities.

He added that discussions would help identify obstacles preventing the company from expanding its activities.

Rubio noted that Washington had previously engaged with Reliance on the issue.

However, he stopped short of announcing any agreement or specific investment commitment.

The planned Jamnagar visit is expected to provide an opportunity to assess Reliance's refining capabilities and discuss the potential for greater participation in Venezuelan crude processing.