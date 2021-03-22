Reliance-Future Group deal: Delhi HC stays single bench order; Amazon to approach SC again

The Delhi High Court has stayed the single bench order which was passed in the favour of Amazon. The order upheld the Singapore Arbitral Tribunal's Emergency Award restraining Future Retail Limited from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

However, Counsel for ecommerce firm Amazon has submitted that they are going to file another application before Supreme Court for execution of this order.

The Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has moved the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the order passed by the single-member bench, which has directed it to stay its deal with Reliance Industries to sell its retail and wholesale business.