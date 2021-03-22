Reliance-Future Group deal: Delhi HC stays single bench order; Amazon to approach SC again

The Delhi High Court has stayed the single bench order which was passed in the favour of Amazon. The order upheld the Singapore Arbitral Tribunal's Emergency Award restraining Future Retail Limited from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.
However, Counsel for ecommerce firm Amazon has submitted that they are going to file another application before Supreme Court for execution of this order.
The Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has moved the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the order passed by the single-member bench, which has directed it to stay its deal with Reliance Industries to sell its retail and wholesale business.
The group had filed an appeal before the higher bench of the same High Court against the orders passed by a single-member bench of Justice J R Midha, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.
During the appeal, Harish Salve, senior counsel appearing on behalf of Future Retail Ltd, argued, "All the objections raised by us were rejected, a cost of Rs 20 lakh was imposed. We were asked to approach various authorities for recall of orders passed by them. This is very curious as the Hon'ble SC itself had only said that no further orders are to be passed."
Countering that, Senior Advocate Gopal Subramanium appearing on behalf of Amazon, said it will be filing the order of the single judge before the Supreme Court and will be seeking appropriate directions for its client.
Salve argued that the single judge shouldn't have passed any order as the Supreme Court and this bench are seized of the matter.
