Reliance Digital’s Festival of Electronics: Best Diwali Deals On iPhones, Laptops, TVs & Home Appliances With Up To ₹20,000 Exchange Bonus

Reliance Digital's Festival of Electronics features festive discounts, exchange bonuses and bank offers across leading electronics categories | File Photo

November 4, 2026: This Diwali, Reliance Digital’s Festival of Electronics is bringing festive offers across smartphones, laptops, televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, audio products and home appliances. As part of its #CelebrateWithNoExcuses campaign, customers can explore special Diwali prices on selected electronics, along with assured exchange bonuses, second-product savings and discounts on leading bank cards and consumer loans.

Whether upgrading personal technology, enhancing home entertainment or bringing home new appliances, customers can find festive deals across multiple product categories at Reliance Digital.

Best Diwali Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, TVs and Home Appliances

Here are some of the featured product offers available during Reliance Digital’s Festival of Electronics:

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 17 Pro 256GB: ₹54,990*

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: ₹66,990*

Apple iPhone Air 256GB: ₹49,990*

Laptops

Dell XPS 13 powered by Intel Core 5: ₹74,999*

Televisions

Toshiba 55-inch Mini LED TV: ₹49,999*

Air Conditioners

Kelvinator 1.5T Inverter AC: ₹28,990* (after applicable exchange and cashback benefits)

Washing Machines

LG 10 KG Front Load Washing Machine: ₹38,990*

Audio

Apple AirPods 5 ANC: ₹12,999*

Home Cleaning

Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner: ₹14,990* on shopping of ₹50,000 and above.

These Diwali deals span personal technology, home entertainment, cooling, laundry, audio and home cleaning, giving customers more ways to upgrade their homes and everyday experiences this festive season.

Additional Diwali Offers at Reliance Digital

Alongside the featured product prices, customers can avail of the following promotional benefits during the Festival of Electronics:

Up to ₹20,000 Assured Exchange Bonus: Customers can get an assured exchange bonus on eligible product exchanges.*

Flat 50% Off on the Second Product: Customers can avail of flat 50% off on the second product, subject to eligible products and applicable terms.*

Up to ₹30,000 Bank Card and Consumer Loan Discounts: Additional discounts are available on leading bank cards and consumer loans.*

Celebrate Diwali with Reliance Digital

From smartphones and laptops to televisions and essential home appliances, Reliance Digital’s Festival of Electronics brings together festive prices and additional savings across categories.

Customers can visit their nearest Reliance Digital or My Jio Store to explore the latest Diwali offers and product deals.

Reliance Digital – Festival of Electronics. #CelebrateWithNoExcuses.

All prices and offers are subject to applicable terms and conditions, product eligibility and availability. Offers may vary by product, store and payment method.