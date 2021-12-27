Reliance Digital Health invests in oncology-focused startup Karkinos Healthcare

Oncology-focussed managed healthcare platform Karkinos Healthcare has received an undisclosed amount of investment from Reliance Digital Health, a statement said on Sunday.

The start-up, backed by Ratan Tata personally and the Tata Group, has other major angel investors that include Venu Srinivasan, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Ronnie Screwvala, Vijay Shekar Sharma and Bhavish Agarwal.

The San Diego, Californai-based Rakuten Medical, the global clinical stage biotechnology firm also holds a minority stake it it.

The Tata Group had recently invested Rs 110 crore into this technology-driven oncology-focussed managed healthcare platform that helps in early detection and diagnosis of common cancers.

Using a distributed cancer care network, it works with multiple healthcare institutions and professionals to get cancer care closer to the patient's home by decoupling the delivery from the knowledge systems of care.

The statement said Reliance Industries has invested an undisclosed sum in Karkinos through Reliance Digital Health for a minority stake.

Commenting on the investment, Venkataramanan R, chief executive of Karkinos Healthcare said this investment yet again validates our pioneering model of distributed cancer care and the potential impact it can have in the country.

Though headquartered in Mumbai, it has operations only in Kerala now with services available in four locations in the state- Kothamangalam and Chottanikkara in Ernakulma district of Kerala. and Thodupuzha and Munnar of Idukki district, and is planning to ramp up its operations across the country.

The company launched in July 2020 is also setting up a cancer control centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences premises in Imphal, Manipur.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:05 AM IST