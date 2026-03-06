Reliance Consumer Products Signs MoU With Finland’s Fazer To Bring Premium Chocolates To India

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Finnish food company Fazer to establish a long-term strategic partnership to produce, market and distribute premium chocolates in India. |

Bengaluru: Reliance Consumer Products Limited has partnered with Finland-based Fazer to expand its presence in India’s chocolate and confectionery segment, aiming to introduce Fazer’s products to Indian consumers through a nationwide distribution network.

Under the agreement, RCPL and Fazer will collaborate to produce, market and distribute premium chocolates in India using Fazer’s recipes and quality standards. The partnership is designed to combine Fazer’s heritage brands and confectionery expertise with RCPL’s scale and deep market presence in India. The memorandum of understanding was signed during the state visit of Finland’s President Alexander Stubb to India, reflecting efforts to strengthen business ties between the two countries.

Through the collaboration, Fazer’s confectionery products are expected to reach Indian consumers using RCPL’s extensive distribution network, which provides access to nearly three million retail outlets across the country. The companies said the partnership combines Fazer’s globally recognised chocolate brands and product innovation with RCPL’s local production capabilities and understanding of the Indian market.

T. Krishnakumar, Director of Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said the partnership represents a strategic move to introduce premium international chocolates to Indian consumers while accelerating the company’s growth in the chocolate and confectionery category. Christoph Vitzthum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fazer, said the collaboration offers an opportunity to expand the company’s presence in India’s fast-growing chocolate market while building a premium position through a partnership with a strong local player.

Since its launch in 2022, RCPL has expanded its presence in the confectionery segment by reviving heritage brands such as Ravalgaon, Toffeeman, Pan Pasand, and Lotus Chocolates. The company has also introduced several global brands to Indian consumers. The partnership with Fazer aligns with RCPL’s strategy of combining global product quality with local distribution scale to strengthen its position in India’s consumer goods market.

