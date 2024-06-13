Reliance Capital Resolution: NCLT To Hear IIHL Plea For Deadline Extension On June 20

Reliance Cap Resolution: NCLT To Hear IIHL Plea For Deadline Extension On June 20 | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will hear the plea of Hinduja Group firm IIHL for extension of deadline for completing Reliance Capital's resolution on June 20.

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) is the successful bidder for the resolution of debt-ridden Reliance Capital, the financial services arm of Anil Ambani Group.

Background of Reliance Capital's Financial Issues

The National Company Law Tribunal Mumbai bench on February 27, 2024 approved the Rs 9,650-crore resolution plan for Reliance Capital and fixed May 27, 2024 as deadline for completion.

IIHL has moved NCLT seeking a 90-day extension beyond the deadline to implement the resolution plan.

Judicial Proceedings and Decision

The successful resolution applicant under Section 60(5) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, read with Rule 11 of the National Company Law Tribunal Rules, 2016 sought an extension of 90 days from May 27, 2024 for the implementation of the approved resolution plan, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing The matter was heard on June 13, 2024 by the NCLT and the Bench directed the matter to be listed on June 20, it said.

In November 2021, the Reserve Bank superseded the board of Reliance Capital on governance issues and payment defaults by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company. The central bank had appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator, who invited bids in February 2022 to take over the company.

Reliance Capital had a debt of over Rs 40,000 crore, and four applicants had initially bid with resolution plans.

However, the committee of creditors rejected all four plans for lower bid values, and a challenge mechanism was initiated in which IIHL and Torrent Investments participated.