Registration process made easy for homebuyers

Visit the sub-registrar’s office with your document and you will be informed about the amount of registration fees payable. They will also inform you about stamp duty amount payable.

Pay specified amount thru electronic Secure Bank & Treasury Receipt/ Government Receipt Accounting System (e-SBTR/GRAS).

Prefill the input form in Marathi on IGR Portal and take the print out and attach it to the document.

Fix up appointment for registration one or two days prior to the intended date of registration. Now one can e-book the time slot on IGR portal.

On appointed date and time bring complete document along with other documents specified.

Submit the document along with input form at token window at least 30 minutes before the time allotted for that token number.

At the appointed time and on your number being announced, all parties to the document must present themselves before the sub-registrar to admit execution of the document, photographed, thumb impression and signature taken on additional sheet of paper in presence of sub-registrar.

Now even witness is photographed and has to provide identification proof like pan card, Aadhar card, driving licence etc.

Pay the exact registration fees by way of e-SBTR/GRAS and computer service charges online on IGR portal. Computer service charges are at Rs.20 per page.

Document will be returned within 30 minutes of getting the receipt.

Please deal only with officers and staff of Registration department who always display government identity card with government seal.

In case a person is unable to attend the office of Sub-registrar on medical grounds then he should apply to sub-registrar through a duly authorised representative stating the fact. Sub-registrar is bound to visit such person after office hours i. e. morning 9.00 am to 10.00 am and in evening 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

That person shall admit execution in presence of that Sub-registrar, affix his photograph and sign and put his thumb impression on the document. Sub-registrar will take the document along with him and complete all the formalities and process of registration.



(The writer is a valuer of real estate and co-author of Stamp Duty Ready Reckoner)

