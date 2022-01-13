Registration of homes in Hyderabad down slightly in December at 3,931 units; up 96% in 2021

Registration of residential properties in Hyderabad region fell marginally to 3,931 units in December, but numbers rose 96 per cent to 44,278 units in the entire 2021, according to Knight Frank India.

''The monthly residential property registrations in Hyderabad (including Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts) stood at 3,931 units in December 2021, registering a marginal decline of 0.5 per cent YoY over December 2020,'' Knight Frank said in a statement.

During December 2021, Hyderabad saw registration of 1,180 homes, Rangareddy 2,693 units and Sangareddy 66 housing units.

The total value of properties registered last month was Rs 2,340 crore, recording a growth of 16 per cent YoY (year-on-year).

''Total number of properties registered in full year 2021 was 44,278 which was higher 96 per cent as against 2020,'' it said.

The total value of properties registered stood at Rs 25,330 crore during the entire 2021.

Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said: ''Hyderabad was one of the most resilient markets which has performed well even during the pandemic.'' Both commercial as well as residential markets remained buoyant during the last few quarters, he added.

''The fervour among resident homebuyers to increase their living spaces and upgrade their lifestyles should continue to drive the market in the near to medium term,'' Baijal said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:22 PM IST