Redtape Acquires Sprandi Rights Across South Asia, Plans India Launch Soon

Redtape Limited has acquired international sports footwear brand Sprandi for India. |

Noida: Redtape is stepping deeper into the sports footwear space, betting on a globally recognised brand to accelerate its presence across South Asia.

Expands Brand Portfolio

Redtape has secured rights to Sprandi across four markets—India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka—marking a clear push into performance and athleisure footwear. The move broadens its portfolio beyond existing offerings and positions the company to tap rising demand for sports-inspired fashion. By bringing in an established international name, Redtape is aiming to strengthen its competitive edge in a crowded segment.

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Targets Multi Market Growth

The acquisition is not limited to India alone, giving Redtape a regional play across South Asia. Sprandi already enjoys strong traction in international markets such as China, Russia, the Middle East and CIS countries, suggesting proven consumer acceptance. That global footprint offers Redtape a ready foundation to scale volumes and replicate success in newer geographies under its control.

Leverages Global Momentum

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Akhilendra Bahadur Singh indicated that the decision builds on Sprandi’s established global demand. The company sees value in leveraging the brand’s existing recognition and sales momentum to fast-track adoption in India and nearby markets. Instead of building a sports brand from scratch, Redtape is effectively importing an already validated proposition.

Prepares Market Rollout

Redtape plans to introduce Sprandi in the Indian market soon through both online platforms and physical retail stores. The emphasis on large volumes signals an aggressive rollout strategy, likely supported by its existing distribution network. This dual-channel approach reflects shifting consumer preferences toward omnichannel buying while ensuring wider reach.

Redtape’s latest move underscores its intent to scale quickly in the sports footwear category by combining global brand strength with local execution, setting the stage for intensified competition in the segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and public disclosures and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.