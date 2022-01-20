Rediffusion wins Nippon India Mutual Fund business

Rediffusion today announced that it has won the creative account of Nippon India Mutual Fund. The business will be handled out of the Mumbai office of the agency.

The first campaign for the client will release in the new year.

Kalyani Srivastava, Executive Vice President, Rediffusion Mumbai.“It is an honour and a privilege for Rediffusion to be working with Nippon Life India Asset Management. Nippon has been a pioneer-innovator in the financial services space, with 132 years of global experience. In the short while that we have been interacting with Team Nippon, we have been exposed to some fascinating perspectives on how the investor choices will pan out in the months and years to come. We look forward to a very enlightening, and rewarding, experience on the NIMF account.”

Sandeep Walunj, CMO, NAM India, said, "Awareness of Personal Finance and penetration of Mutual Funds and ETFs is on an upswing and it is a very opportune time for a communication powerhouse like Rediffusion to join hands with us to further our quest of investor education, handholding, inculcating responsible investing habits and strengthening the brand as well as business. The Global Experience of the Leadership Team at Rediffusion will also help us strengthen our international business.”

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:11 PM IST