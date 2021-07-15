Record $43 bn worth deals closed in H1 2021; 10 unicorns created: Report

The January-June period of 2021 saw 20 per cent rise in deals to a record high of USD 43 billion besides creation of 10 new unicorns, despite the devastating second wave of the pandemic, according to a report.

The period saw completion of 856 deals worth USD 43 billion with an average deal size of USD 50 million, the report by Grant Thornton said.

While in volume terms, it is 42 per cent more than the year-ago period's, in value terms is is higher by 20 per cent over last year, which is a record, it said.

The private equity inflows into the tech space saw 10 new unicorns being created during the first half (H1) of 2021. Of these, five are from the e-commerce space, taking the overall tally well past 100 in the country.

The deal street was led by higher number of private equity deals and 221 merger and acquisitions (M&As) aggregating to USD 24.4 billion, which is 36 per cent higher than that in H1 of 2020.

The Adani Group has been one of the most active acquirers with the acquisition of five companies above USD 200 million value.

Domestic M&As accounted for 76 per cent of the M&A volume, making it the highest in the past 11 years. In contrast, cross border saw lowest deal volumes over the past decade.

In H1, the banking and financial services sector emerged as the second-highest contributor to deals after the energy and natural resources sector, wherein the Adani Group has been the key player.