Reckitt, UN Women partner to create employment, entrepreneurship opportunities for women in India

UN Women and Reckitt have partnered to create economic opportunities for women in the health, hygiene and sanitation sectors with a commitment to promote gender equality, diversity and inclusion as well as incorporation of highest standards of governance. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Susan Ferguson, Country Representative, UN Women India and Gaurav Jain, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Reckitt, according to a press release.

With this partnership, Reckitt, global consumer health and hygiene company, will engage with 2 billion people through its programmes, partnerships and campaigns.

“Women are the real catalysts of change. We must act as an enabler and catalyst to mentor them and create a more balanced environment,” said Gaurav Jain, Senior Vice President, South Asia at Reckitt during the signing event. “This partnership aims to equip women with life skills like decision-making, and entrepreneurial opportunities in health, hygiene and sanitation sectors,” he added.

“UN Women and Reckitt are committed to improving women’s access to better health and hygiene and decent jobs for women, which is an urgent need in India,” said Susan Ferguson, UN Women Representative in India. “Women and girls have been badly affected by COVID-19, so helping the most marginalized find decent jobs in sanitation and hygiene services is an important step towards improving women’s lives.”

Reckitt has introduced several initiatives in marginalized districts of India that the government has categorized as “aspirational” and deserving of particular support. The initiatives cover areas of hygiene, health and sanitation for women including its support for the Harpic World Toilet College, Dettol Hygiene Impact Bonds as well Dettol Banega Swasth India (India for Health) initiative and Harpic Mission Paani.

UN Women, including under its EU-funded WeEmpower Asia Programme, has increased access to financing and markets for more than 2,000 women entrepreneurs in micro, small and medium enterprises. By providing training and mentoring through its programmes, UN Women improves their business skills and uptake of sustainable technology solutions in some of the poorest districts in the country.

Through Reckitt’s Dettol Banega Swasth India and Harpic Mission Paani, the programme will focus on creating employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for women in the health, hygiene and sanitation sectors.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:21 PM IST