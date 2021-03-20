REC provides funding for Tata Memorial Centre

Power sector behemoth and one of India’s largest NBFCs, REC Limited through its CSR arm REC Foundation has committed financial assistance to the tune of ₹ 4.33 crore under its CSR initiative to Tata Memorial Centre for strengthening cancer screening and basic cancer care services in 14 districts of Bihar as a part of their programme on promoting preventive health care.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in this regard was executed between REC Foundation and Tata Memorial Centre. Dr. S N Srinivas, CEO - REC Foundation and Dr. Ravikant Singh, Officer In charge – Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Muzaffarpur Unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai signed the MoA in the presence of Sanjay Malhotra, IAS, CMD - REC Limited; S K Gupta, Director (Technical) and Ajoy Choudhury, Director (Finance) - REC Limited as well as other senior officials of REC Limited. Under the project nearly 2000 screening camps for oral, breast and cervical cancer across 14 districts of Bihar including Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Patna, Gaya, Nalanda and Muzaffarpur among others, will be provided free of cost over a period of one year to over 1.50 lakh beneficiaries.