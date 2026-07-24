REC Ltd Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises To ₹4,192.76 Crore, Interim Dividend Of ₹4.25 Declared

Mumbai: REC Ltd on 24 July 2026 announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, showing an increase in net profit and a declaration of an interim dividend. Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹14,469.49 crore.

Financial Performance

The consolidated total income rose to ₹14,469.49 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹14,583.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Consolidated total expenses for the period were ₹9,201.19 crore, compared to ₹10,168.85 crore in the previous quarter.

Profit and EPS

Consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter was ₹4,192.76 crore, a rise from ₹3,375.08 crore reported in the preceding quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for continuing operations were ₹15.92 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹12.69 in the previous quarter.

Dividend Declaration

REC Ltd declared a first interim dividend of ₹4.25 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for determining eligible shareholders for this interim dividend is Friday, 31 July 2026.

Final Dividend Record Date

The company also fixed Friday, 14 August 2026, as the record date for the payment of the final dividend of ₹1.55 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. This final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Key Appointments

The board of directors approved the appointment of Smt Poonam Chauhan as a part-time Non-Official (Independent) Director, effective from 21 July 2026, for a period of three years. Shri Mukul Agarwal was appointed as Head of Internal Audit, effective from 1 August 2026.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, the net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹4,149.46 crore, compared to ₹3,362.30 crore in the preceding quarter. Standalone total income for the quarter was ₹14,331.40 crore, while total expenses were ₹9,122.08 crore.

Auditor's Review

The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were reviewed by M/s. Kailash Chand Jain & Co. and M/s. SCV & Co. LLP, the statutory auditors, and approved by the company's board of directors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.