 REC Ltd Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises To ₹4,192.76 Crore, Interim Dividend Of ₹4.25 Declared
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HomeBusinessREC Ltd Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises To ₹4,192.76 Crore, Interim Dividend Of ₹4.25 Declared

REC Ltd Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises To ₹4,192.76 Crore, Interim Dividend Of ₹4.25 Declared

REC Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,192.76 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking an increase from ₹3,375.08 crore in the preceding quarter. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹4.25 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
REC Ltd Q1 FY27 Net Profit Rises To ₹4,192.76 Crore, Interim Dividend Of ₹4.25 Declared

Mumbai: REC Ltd on 24 July 2026 announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, showing an increase in net profit and a declaration of an interim dividend. Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹14,469.49 crore.

Financial Performance

The consolidated total income rose to ₹14,469.49 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹14,583.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Consolidated total expenses for the period were ₹9,201.19 crore, compared to ₹10,168.85 crore in the previous quarter.

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Profit and EPS

Consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter was ₹4,192.76 crore, a rise from ₹3,375.08 crore reported in the preceding quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for continuing operations were ₹15.92 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹12.69 in the previous quarter.

Dividend Declaration

REC Ltd declared a first interim dividend of ₹4.25 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year 2026-27. The record date for determining eligible shareholders for this interim dividend is Friday, 31 July 2026.

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Final Dividend Record Date

The company also fixed Friday, 14 August 2026, as the record date for the payment of the final dividend of ₹1.55 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. This final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Key Appointments

The board of directors approved the appointment of Smt Poonam Chauhan as a part-time Non-Official (Independent) Director, effective from 21 July 2026, for a period of three years. Shri Mukul Agarwal was appointed as Head of Internal Audit, effective from 1 August 2026.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, the net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹4,149.46 crore, compared to ₹3,362.30 crore in the preceding quarter. Standalone total income for the quarter was ₹14,331.40 crore, while total expenses were ₹9,122.08 crore.

Auditor's Review

The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were reviewed by M/s. Kailash Chand Jain & Co. and M/s. SCV & Co. LLP, the statutory auditors, and approved by the company's board of directors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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