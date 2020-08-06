Realty sector hails RBI decision to infuse Rs 10,000 cr liquidity into NABARD and NHB

ANAROCK Chairman Anuj Puri said much along the expected lines, the RBI kept repo rate untouched at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35% amid a recent rise in retail consumer prices. The RBI was expected to do all it can to keep the inflation rates reined in for the duration.

"However, the RBI announced several additional measures that will go on to accelerate the economy, enhance liquidity, improve flow of credit and deepen digital payment facilities, among others. Commendably, its allotment of INR 5,000 crore each to National Housing Bank and NABARD is a much-needed step for sectors including real estate reeling under the liquidity crisis. It will help infuse capital into the HFCs and eventually provide relief to developers battling liquidity issues in COVID-19 times," he viewed.

Further, Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson, Nahar Group observed that additional liquidity support of Rs 10,000 cr, especially Rs 5,000 cr via National Housing Bank will make funding easy for housing finance companies and boost demand. Ample system liquidity and lower rates are necessary to boost demand and credit offtake. Allowing restructuring of loans for stressed MSMEs will help small businesses which are huge employment generators.

However, she said the industry was expecting a further extension for loan moratorium to help recovery as a large part of the country is opening up for business and need liquidity support. "An extension in the Loan moratorium would have helped lower and middle-income groups to better manage their finances. Growth recovery in rural areas has been robust as per RBI's estimates, would expect a similar recovery Pan-India," Yagnik added.

According to Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, the RBI was expected to announce a status quo on rates after multiple and significant repo rate reductions over the past few months. The move to offer a further Rs.10,000 crores to NABARD & NHB will help bring liquidity to the sector. The 90% lending against gold will make it easier for the middle class to avail liquidity.

"It is important now for the RBI to further reduce the reverse repo to help banks lend further and let go of the cautious approach that has been adopted currently. Importantly, the move to form an expert committee to examine the one-time restructuring of loans will significantly help borrowers mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns," he said.