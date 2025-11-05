 Realty Firm M3M India Will Invest ₹7,200 Crore To Develop 150-Acre Integrated Township In Gurugram As Part Of Expansion Plan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRealty Firm M3M India Will Invest ₹7,200 Crore To Develop 150-Acre Integrated Township In Gurugram As Part Of Expansion Plan

Realty Firm M3M India Will Invest ₹7,200 Crore To Develop 150-Acre Integrated Township In Gurugram As Part Of Expansion Plan

In a statement, the company said it has launched the township project 'Gurgaon International City' (GIC), spread across 150 acres."The company will invest about Rs 7,200 crore in the development, which is expected to generate a topline of around Rs 12,000 crore," M3M said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm M3M India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 7,200 crore to develop a 150-acre integrated township in Gurugram as part of its expansion plan.In a statement, the company said it has launched the township project 'Gurgaon International City' (GIC), spread across 150 acres."The company will invest about Rs 7,200 crore in the development, which is expected to generate a topline of around Rs 12,000 crore," M3M said.

The upcoming project, located on the Dwarka Expressway Link Road, will have data centres, innovation parks, electric vehicle (EV) hubs, retail avenues, and premium residential zones.The aim is to attract global corporations, such as Google, Apple, Microsoft and Tesla, that represent the future of innovation and responsible growth, Pankaj Bansal, Promoter, M3M India, said.

Read Also
Appellate Tribunal NCLAT Sets Aside Appeal Filed By Reliance Realty, Seeking Recovery Of Rental &...
article-image

The first phase of the project, spanning 50 acres and already RERA-approved, will include 300 plots.Planned as a low-emission, clean industry hub, the project will host non-polluting industrial units, advanced manufacturing facilities, and technology-driven businesses.

The company has a portfolio of 62 projects, including 40 completed developments spanning more than 20 million sq ft.M3M India has developed a 'Trump Tower' project in Gurugram. 

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Four Family Members Die After Bike Crashes Into Gravel Truck In Dense Fog On Bahraich-Lucknow Highway
Uttar Pradesh: Four Family Members Die After Bike Crashes Into Gravel Truck In Dense Fog On Bahraich-Lucknow Highway
Thane: Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹2.14 Crore, Arrest 4
Thane: Police Seize Mephedrone Worth ₹2.14 Crore, Arrest 4
NEET SS 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 3 PM; Check Documents List & Other Details Here
NEET SS 2025: Registration Process Starts Today At 3 PM; Check Documents List & Other Details Here
Profits Earned From Bribe Money Invested In Share Market Amount To Money Laundering: Delhi High Court
Profits Earned From Bribe Money Invested In Share Market Amount To Money Laundering: Delhi High Court

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Realty Firm M3M India Will Invest ₹7,200 Crore To Develop 150-Acre Integrated Township In Gurugram...

Realty Firm M3M India Will Invest ₹7,200 Crore To Develop 150-Acre Integrated Township In Gurugram...

American EV Major Tesla Appoints Former Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal To Lead India...

American EV Major Tesla Appoints Former Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal To Lead India...

Appellate Tribunal NCLAT Sets Aside Appeal Filed By Reliance Realty, Seeking Recovery Of Rental &...

Appellate Tribunal NCLAT Sets Aside Appeal Filed By Reliance Realty, Seeking Recovery Of Rental &...

Adani Enterprises To Raise ₹25,000 Crore Through Rights Issue, Profit Jumps 71%

Adani Enterprises To Raise ₹25,000 Crore Through Rights Issue, Profit Jumps 71%

Korean Multinational LG Electronics To Move Production Of Newer Capital Goods Businesses To India

Korean Multinational LG Electronics To Move Production Of Newer Capital Goods Businesses To India