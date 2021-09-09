Realty firm Lodha Group ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure

Real estate developer Lodha Group has tied up with Tata Power to provide electric vehicle charging infrastructure at its residential and commercial projects.

"Lodha Group partners with Tata Power to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions in all its residential and commercial projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune," a statement said.

With this deal, Lodha reinforced its commitment towards a zero-carbon future, further encouraging its residents to embark on this path, it added.

Prioritising the responsibility for ensuring sustainable practices, Lodha has consistently been on track in implementing its environment-friendly targets, and this partnership is yet another step to facilitate the global decarbonisation agenda, the statement noted.

Under this partnership, Tata Power will install EV Charging stations at Lodha projects across MMR and Pune.

These chargers will be accessible to all Lodha residents and visitors who are EV owners.

Installation and charging support will be provided for the electric vehicles along with 24x7 service, maintenance support, remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments through EZ Charge mobile application by Tata Power.

"We are pleased to partner with Tata Power for facilitating EV charging solutions across our developments.

"Fighting climate change and adhering to a sustainable framework has become imperative. Our emphasis on environmental sustainability has been evident in our design and operations for many years," Raunika Malhotra, President - Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha Group (Macrotech Developers), said.

Tata Power boasts of an expansive network of over 5,000 home chargers and over 600 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system - public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers, including DC as well as AC Chargers.

"This strategic partnership will allow us access to a vast consumer base of EV users at Lodha. Our aim is to make their life simple and comfortable by allowing easy access to EV charging from the comfort of their homes and offices, thereby, removing range anxiety and encouraging wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country," said Sandeep Bangia, Head - EV Charging, Tata Power.

Road transport is one of the largest contributors to global CO2 emissions. As vehicular emissions being a growing source of pollution in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra government recently announced plans to aggressively develop EV charging infrastructure in the state.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:22 PM IST