S. C. Mudgerikar, CMD Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) handed over cheques for the highest ever dividend of ₹ 117.51 crore for financial year 2019-20 & interim dividend of ₹49.65 crore for financial year 2020-21 to D. V. Sadanand Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers in presence of R. K. Chaturvedi, Secretary (Fertilizers), Aparna Sharma, Joint Secretary (DoF) and Umesh Dongre, Director (Finance).