RBL Bank extends co-brand credit card partnership with Bajaj Finance

RBL Bank has announced it has extended the co-brand credit card partnership with Bajaj Finance Ltd for a period of five years up to December 2026.

"RBL Bank Limited today announced the signing of the agreement with Bajaj Finance Limited for the extension of the partnership of co-branded credit cards for a period of 5 years to December 2026," the lender informed the exchanges.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 04:27 PM IST