RBL Bank credit cards go live on Visa; plans to issue 1.4 mn credit cards in FY'22

RBL Bank announced it has started issuing credit cards to its new customers on Visa’s payment network. The launch follows the successful completion of technology integration with the new platform following the agreement between RBL Bank and Visa on July 14, 2021.

The Bank, which has a 5 percent market share in credit cards in India, will leverage its partnership with Visa to offer a wide range of credit cards to a variety of customer segments. These cards are designed to offer smart, convenient and secure transactions, along with attractive reward propositions to customers.

Harjeet Toor, Head – Retail, Inclusion and Rural Business, RBL Bank, said, “\With this launch, we are confident of meeting our annual plan of issuing 1.2 to 1.4 million credit cards in FY22.”

Sujai Raina, Head – Business Development, India, Visa, said, “We are confident this partnership will make credit more accessible and convenient to the Bank’s users.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:13 AM IST