RBL Bank authorised by RBI to collect direct taxes; check details here

RBL Bank has been authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), based on recommendation from the Controller General of Accounts, Ministry of Finance and Government of India (GoI), to collect direct taxes on behalf of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

After technical integration, RBL Bank’s corporate and individual customers will be able to pay their direct taxes through RBL Bank’s mobile banking or net banking platforms as well as through the branch banking network, resulting in ease and convenience for customers.

Parool Seth – Head – Financial Institutions and Government Banking, RBL Bank, said, “We are pleased to be entrusted with this important mandate, which will help us enhance our bouquet of services and open up multiple convenient channels for our customers to pay taxes. This move will certainly be a step forward in reinforcing our customer-centric approach.”

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:44 PM IST