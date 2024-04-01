RBI's Navatihi: The Central Bank Celebrates Its 90th Birthday With A Special Coin

Indian government's banker, the Reserve Bank of India, is celebrating its 90th foundation day. On the occasion, many dignitaries including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and India's finance minster, Nirmala Sitharaman were present at the commemorative event in Mumbai on 1 April.

#WATCH | Mumbai | PM Modi releases a commemorative coin on the 90th anniversary of the Reserve Bank of India

On this occasion, to celebrate and mark the landmark day, a commemorative coin was launched at the event. This coin features 90 as a denomination on one side of it. While, the opposite side features the RBI logo. The PM presented the coin to the current RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das.

The Reserve Bank came into being in 1935, to address issues concerning the economy of pre-independent India. The bank remained under private control, until it was nationalised in 1949, post India's independence.

#WATCH | Mumbai: At the commemoration ceremony of 90 years of the Reserve Bank of India, PM Modi says, "What happened in the last 10 years is just a trailer. Still, a lot is left to do to take our nation forward... We have to make sure that our goals for the next 10 years are…

While speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "What happened in the last 10 years is just a trailer. Still, a lot is left to do to take our nation forward. We have to make sure that our goals for the next 10 years are very clear."