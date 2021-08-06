RBI's Monetary Policy continues to be growth-centric; even as it signals normalization of policy stance

Even though there is no mention of normalization of policy support, as the vote on the monetary policy stance was not unanimous it signals that the accommodative policy stance may not prevail for too long.

RBI’s Outlook on Economic Growth and Inflation

Economic Growth

Even as it retained its outlook for the country’s economic growth at 9.5 percent for FY22, the central bank highlighted that recovery remain uneven across sectors and there is need for continued policy support to ensure durable growth. Demand conditions although improving continue to be weak and overcast by the pandemic.

The economic revival also faces downside risks from the elevated levels of global commodity prices and financial market volatility. However, the central bank is optimistic that the country will be able to tide over the third wave of the pandemic if it occurs.

In terms of quarterly growth, it has revised upwards the growth projections for Q1 FY22 from its earlier estimates of June’21 and lowered that for the remaining three quarters. The Q1FY22 growth has been raised by 2.9 percent to 21.4 percent and that of Q2 has been reduced by 0.6 percent to 7.3 percent. For Q3 and Q4 FY22 the growth outlook has been revised lower by 0.9 percent to 0.5 percent respectively. This signals that the central bank expects rural demand to be resilient while urban demand is likely to lag and would become durable with a pick-up in the pace of vaccination.

Economic recovery would be supported by buoyant exports, anticipated higher government expenditure and recent policy measures of the government. Investment demand would however not see an immediate improvement.

The RBI economic growth outlook for FY22 is higher than CARE’s forecast of a growth of 8.8 to 9 percent

Inflation

Even as the RBI holds on to its view that the current inflationary pressures are driven by supply shocks which are likely to be transitory in nature, it has revised upwards the retail inflation outlook for FY22 from its earlier forecast of June’21. Inflation for FY22 now reads as 5.7 percent, 0.6 percent higher than the earlier forecast. The estimates for all the three quarter i.e., Q2 to Q4 FY22 have been raised by an average 0.5 percent.

The RBI expects food price pressures to soften with the progress in monsoons and the supply side intervention by the government in case of edible oil and pulses. Further, even as input prices are rising across manufacturing and services sectors, the weak demand and efforts towards cost cutting are seen as tempering the pass-through to output prices.

The RBI opines that a reduction in indirect taxes of transport fuels by the centre and state government could lower cost pressure.