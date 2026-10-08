RBI Turns Hawkish Amid Inflation Risks, Hikes Repo Rate To 5.50% As FY27 Growth Forecast Rises To 7.1% |

Mumbai: India entered a new monetary phase on Wednesday: growth gathered pace, but money became dearer. RBI raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, from 5.25% to 5.50%, its first hike since February 2023, ending more than three-and-a-half years without an increase. Yet it upgraded FY27 real GDP growth from 6.7% to 7.1%.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee unanimously backed the hike, shifting from “neutral” to “calibrated tightening”. Governor Sanjay Malhotra drew the line: near-term cuts are off the table; the next move can only be a hike or pause.

Why tighten when growth accelerates? Four forces explain the turn.

Inflation spreads: Malhotra warned that inflation and its outlook were “not benign as they were last year”. Headline inflation could average almost 5.8% over the next three quarters; FY27 core inflation is projected at 4.4%.

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About 37% of the CPI basket already recorded inflation above 4%. RBI’s FY27 headline forecast is 5.2%. The concern is no longer merely high prices, but how widely they are rising.

Oil transmits: India’s crude basket averaged $116.1 a barrel in September, against $90.2 in August and $82 in July.

For an oil-importing economy, crude never stays inside the barrel. It travels into freight, aviation, fertilisers, manufacturing and household prices. A deficient monsoon, El Niño and food pressures threaten second-round effects: imported inflation acquiring domestic roots.

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Growth cushions: Q1 GDP expanded 7.8%, allowing RBI to lift FY27 growth by 40 basis points. The global scoreboard supports that confidence: the World Bank and OECD project 7.1%; Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and ADB 7%; the IMF 6.4%.

Growth gives Mint Street room to fight inflation before inflation fights growth. Yet money remains plentiful even as its price rises. Average daily banking-system liquidity stood at a Rs 5.9 lakh crore surplus since August. RBI will use liquidity tools to align overnight market rates with policy.

Money bites: Mint Street now reaches Main Street. Repo-linked floating-rate borrowers could face higher EMIs or longer repayment periods as banks transmit the increase. Savers could eventually benefit from firmer deposit rates.

Businesses face dearer working capital and investment finance, squeezing margins and straining leveraged balance sheets. Yet bank credit grew 18.1% year-on-year by mid-September.

Dalal Street must reprice money. Higher rates can pressure rate-sensitive shares and stretched valuations, while bonds and deposits gain appeal. Tighter policy may support the rupee, but crude, US yields, the dollar and foreign flows remain powerful counterweights. RBI is also reshaping financial plumbing. Account Aggregators securely share financial information between participating institutions with customer consent. Provider interoperability should reduce repeated onboarding.

Deposit-account information will enter Consolidated Account Statements through SEBIregulated depositories by December 31. A new Technical Consultative Committee will strengthen dialogue with financial-market participants.

History sharpens the moment. Repo stood at 8% in January 2014, fell to 4% during the pandemic, returned to 6.50% in the 2022-23 inflation battle, then reached 5.25% after 125 basis points of cuts in 2025. The cycle has turned. Oil lit the fuse. Widening inflation pulled the trigger. Strong growth gave RBI the ammunition. Forecasts are written in pencil. Inflation writes in ink.