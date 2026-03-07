RBI To Purchase ₹1 Lakh Crore Government Securities Through OMO Auctions In March 2026

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced open market operation (OMO) purchases of Government of India securities totaling Rupees 1,00,000 crore. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has unveiled plans to conduct large-scale purchases of government securities as part of its liquidity management operations this month.

🏦 RBI to Conduct ₹1,00,000 Cr OMO Purchase of Government Bonds



👉🏻 RBI announced OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities worth ₹1,00,000 Cr

👉🏻 Purchases to be done in two tranches of ₹50,000 Cr each

👉🏻 Auctions scheduled for 9 March and 13 March 2026

👉🏻… pic.twitter.com/6iruhO1O9i — VLUXE Investments (@vluxeinvests) March 6, 2026

The central bank said it will conduct open market operations totaling Rs 1,00,000 crore after reviewing current liquidity and financial conditions. The purchases will be split into two auctions of Rs 50,000 crore each, scheduled for March 9, 2026, and March 13, 2026. The securities will be bought through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method, according to the central bank’s announcement.

For the March 9 auction, the RBI has listed several government securities eligible for purchase. These include 6.01 percent GS 2030, 6.10 percent GS 2031, 7.18 percent GS 2033, 6.19 percent GS 2034, 6.33 percent GS 2035, 6.92 percent GS 2039, and 7.30 percent GS 2053. The aggregate amount for the auction will be Rs 50,000 crore, though the RBI clarified that no security-wise allocation has been specified.

The central bank said it reserves the right to decide the quantity of purchases for individual securities. It may also accept offers for less than the notified aggregate amount or purchase slightly higher or lower amounts due to rounding adjustments. Additionally, the RBI retains the authority to accept or reject any or all offers, either fully or partially, without providing reasons.

Eligible participants must submit bids electronically through the RBI Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) platform between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on March 9, 2026. If there is a system failure, physical bids may be submitted to the RBI’s Financial Markets Operations Department using the prescribed form available on the central bank’s website.

The RBI said auction results will be announced on the same day, and successful participants must ensure that securities are available in their Subsidiary General Ledger (SGL) accounts by 12 noon on March 10, 2026. The announcement was issued by Brij Raj, Chief General Manager, as part of RBI’s ongoing liquidity management operations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the official press release issued by the Reserve Bank of India dated March 6, 2026, regarding the announcement of open market operation purchases of Government of India securities. No external sources have been used, and the report reflects only the information contained in the provided document.