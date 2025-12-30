 RBI To Launch ₹32,000 Crore Government Bond Auction On January 2
The Indian government will auction 6.48% Government Security 2035 worth ₹32,000 crore on January 2 through the RBI’s price-based multiple price auction. Bidders can submit competitive and non-competitive bids electronically via the E-Kuber system. The sale, with a 5% allocation for individuals and institutions, offers a low-risk investment avenue while helping the government raise funds.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
New Delhi: The government of India on Monday announced the sale (re-issue) of “6.48 per cent Government Security 2035” for a notified amount of Rs 32,000 crore through price-based auction using the multiple price method. The auction will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India’s Mumbai Office on January 2. The Government will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against the security, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

Up to 5 per cent of the notified amount of the sale of the security will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities, the statement said. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber system) on January 2, 2026.

RBI Cracks Down On Mis-Selling, Unleashes AI Tools To Battle Fraud & Bolster Customer Shields
The non-competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., and the competitive bids should be submitted between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the statement explained. The result of the auction will be announced on January 2, and payment by successful bidders will be on January 5. The Security will be eligible for “When Issued” trading in accordance with the guidelines on ‘When Issued transactions in Central government Securities’ issued by the Reserve Bank of India vide circular dated July 24, 2018, as amended from time to time.

Governments sell bonds to borrow money from investors, essentially taking loans to fund public spending like infrastructure, social programs, and to cover budget deficits, acting as a low-risk way for citizens or institutions to lend to the government in exchange for regular interest and principal repayment, thus financing national needs without immediately raising taxes. These bonds are considered low-risk investments since they are backed by the government and are considered safe because of their relatively low risk. Government bonds typically pay low interest rates.

Bank Holidays In January 2026 Announced By RBI, Here's Full State-Wise List Of Bank Closures & Working Days
Bank Holidays In January 2026 Announced By RBI, Here's Full State-Wise List Of Bank Closures & Working Days
Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer
Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer
Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025
Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025
Coupang Data Leak Hits 33 Million Customers, South Korean Govt Disputes Company's Claims
Coupang Data Leak Hits 33 Million Customers, South Korean Govt Disputes Company's Claims

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Bank Holidays In January 2026 Announced By RBI, Here's Full State-Wise List Of Bank Closures &...

Bank Holidays In January 2026 Announced By RBI, Here's Full State-Wise List Of Bank Closures &...

Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025

Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025

India Set To Become $26 Trillion Economy By 2047-48, Per Capita Income To Hit $15,000: EY Report

India Set To Become $26 Trillion Economy By 2047-48, Per Capita Income To Hit $15,000: EY Report

Indian Equities Set To Strengthen In 2026 On Corporate Earnings Revival, Domestic Demand

Indian Equities Set To Strengthen In 2026 On Corporate Earnings Revival, Domestic Demand

Agriculture Minister Unveils ₹100 Crore Clean Plant Scheme, ₹1,700 Crore Rural Roads Boost For...

Agriculture Minister Unveils ₹100 Crore Clean Plant Scheme, ₹1,700 Crore Rural Roads Boost For...