RBI takes over Anil Ambani group's Reliance Capital due to 'governance' issues

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken over Anil Ambani group's Reliance Capital. This was done due to 'defaults' and 'serious government concerns'.

The central bank said it has taken the decision “in view of the defaults by RCL in meeting the various payment obligations to its creditors and serious governance concerns which the board has not been able to address effectively.”

The RBI has appointed an administrator, Nageswar Rao Y, former executive director of Bank of Maharashtra.

According to CNBC-TV18, the Reliance Capital has weak financials. Besides, it has also been defaulting on its repayments to various creditors.

RBI will also shortly initiate insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings against Reliance Capital by filing its petition in the NCLT.

Reliance Capital is the third non-bank lender against whom insolvency proceedings will be initiated under a special window of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The others were DHFL and Srei Group of companies.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:54 PM IST