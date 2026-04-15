RBI Revises NBFC Branch Norms, New 2026 Framework Eases Expansion With Greater Flexibility & Compliance Focus

Reserve Bank of India | IANS

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has introduced final rules under the Non-Banking Financial Companies-Branch Authorisation Directions, 2026. These new rules change how NBFCs open and expand their branches across the country.

Earlier, the RBI had shared draft rules and asked for feedback from companies and stakeholders till February 27, 2026. After reviewing the responses, the central bank has now issued the final version with some changes.

What Has Changed?

The new framework updates the existing rules for branch expansion. It also brings changes to earlier regulations, including:

- NBFC Acceptance of Public Deposits Directions, 2025

- Housing Finance Companies Directions, 2025

These updates ensure that all related rules follow a uniform and simplified system.

Focus on Ease of Doing Business

The main aim of the new rules is to make it easier for NBFCs to expand their branch network. The RBI wants to reduce unnecessary hurdles and give companies more freedom in planning their growth.

At the same time, the rules ensure that NBFCs continue to follow proper regulatory standards and maintain financial discipline.

Impact on NBFC Sector

This move is expected to help NBFCs grow faster and operate more efficiently. With easier branch approvals, companies can reach more customers, especially in smaller cities and rural areas.

The RBI has tried to strike a balance—offering flexibility while keeping a strong check on compliance and risk.

Effective Immediately

The new rules have come into effect right away. NBFCs can now plan their expansion strategies based on this updated and more flexible framework, which is designed to support long-term sector growth.