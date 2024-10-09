 RBI Retains Interest Rate At 6.50%; Moves Its Stance From 'Withdrawal Of Accommodation' To 'Neutral'
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Retains Interest Rate At 6.50%; Moves Its Stance From 'Withdrawal Of Accommodation' To 'Neutral'

RBI Retains Interest Rate At 6.50%; Moves Its Stance From 'Withdrawal Of Accommodation' To 'Neutral'

The governor started his address after the 51st MPC meeting by remarking on the 8 years of the flexible inflation targeting framework. This framework introduced in 2016, according to the governor, has assisted in bringing about stability in the economy, especially during the pandemic years.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
article-image

On Wednesday, October 9, the Reserve Bank of India once again retained its repo rate of 6.50 per cent, retaining the status quo. The central bank has resorted to sustaining the same rate for the 10th straight time. This was announced by the government's banker after a 3-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting that concluded on October 9.

Read Also
RBI Finds Irregular Practices In Loans Against Pledge Of Gold Ornaments, Entities Advised To Review...
article-image

RBI Maintains Repo Rate 6.50%

The governor started his address after the 51st MPC meeting by remarking on the 8 years of the flexible inflation targeting framework. This framework introduced in 2016, according to the governor, has assisted in bringing about stability in the economy, especially during the pandemic years.

The RBI has now moved its stance from 'Withdrawal of Accommodation' to 'Neutral'.

FPJ Shorts
First-Ever Mahindra Thar Roxx Auctioned for Rs 1.31 Crore, Buyer Aakash Minda Receives Delivery
First-Ever Mahindra Thar Roxx Auctioned for Rs 1.31 Crore, Buyer Aakash Minda Receives Delivery
BSEB Releases Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Answer Key, Check Details & Objection Process
BSEB Releases Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 Answer Key, Check Details & Objection Process
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar To Contest Polls From Baramati Seat
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar To Contest Polls From Baramati Seat
ISRO Verifies Return Of PSLV-C37 Rocket Into Earth's Atmosphere After Seven Years
ISRO Verifies Return Of PSLV-C37 Rocket Into Earth's Atmosphere After Seven Years

The MPC came to this decision with a 5-1 majority of the committee. The rate has remained at 6.50 per cent since February 2023.

Food inflation, according to the RBI, could ease later on in the fiscal year.

The MSF or Marginal Standing facility, remained at 6.75 per cent. The SDF, or Standing Deposit Facility remained at 6.25 per cent.

This MPC meeting started on October 7 and concluded on October 9. These MPC meetings, under the leadership of the RBI governor (currently Shaktikanta Das), ruminate and decide upon the monetary policies for the country every two months. The next MPC is scheduled to happen in December.

The GVA or the Gross Value Added, increased by 6.8 per cent. The RBI retained the GDP expectations at 7.2 per cent.

The RBI governor is expected to hold a post-meeting presence press conference later on October 9 at around 12:00 IST.

The RBI governor is expected to hold a post-meeting presence press conference later on October 9 at around 12:00 IST. | Image: PTI (Representative)

Read Also
RBI Retains Repo Rate And LTCG Tax Amendment, Real Estate Industry Stalwarts React
article-image


Why Repo Rate Matters

Simply put, a repo rate is the amount at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.

A repo rate would inevitably result in higher loan interest rates, which would limit your ability to borrow money and the amount of money that is available to the market and the economy as a whole.

The RBI governor is expected to hold a post-meeting presence press conference later on October 9 at around 12:00 IST.

The current US interest rate stands at 4.75–5.00 per cent.

The current US interest rate stands at 4.75–5.00 per cent. |

Read Also
Hyundai Motor India May Launch Its ₹25,000 Crore IPO On October 14
article-image

US Fed Slashes Rates

This comes at a time when the inflation rate in some major economies has not aggravated as expected before, giving some respite to governments in some of the major economies.

The RBI's decision comes at the back of the US Fed taking its chance in September and aggressively cutting the interest rates. The US Fed cut interest rates by a mammoth 50 basis points.

The current US interest rate stands at 4.75–5.00 per cent. This was the first rate cut since the pandemic days, when the global economy was in tatters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

First-Ever Mahindra Thar Roxx Auctioned for Rs 1.31 Crore, Buyer Aakash Minda Receives Delivery

First-Ever Mahindra Thar Roxx Auctioned for Rs 1.31 Crore, Buyer Aakash Minda Receives Delivery

'Will Take Appropriate Action': RBI Governor Warns NBFCs On Unsustainable Growth Approach

'Will Take Appropriate Action': RBI Governor Warns NBFCs On Unsustainable Growth Approach

RBI MPC Decisions Affecting Common Man: UPI Lite Wallet Limit Increased To ₹5,000; Per Transaction...

RBI MPC Decisions Affecting Common Man: UPI Lite Wallet Limit Increased To ₹5,000; Per Transaction...

Mahindra XUV 3XO Prices Hiked by Up to Rs 30,000: New Starting Price at Rs 7.79 Lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO Prices Hiked by Up to Rs 30,000: New Starting Price at Rs 7.79 Lakh

Banks & NBFCs Cannot Impose Foreclosure Charges Or Pre-Payment Penalty On Loans For Non-Business...

Banks & NBFCs Cannot Impose Foreclosure Charges Or Pre-Payment Penalty On Loans For Non-Business...