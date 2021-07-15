RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in May; buys $5.84 bn

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net buyer of the US dollar in May 2021, after it net purchased USD 5.842 billion from the spot market, according to data from the central bank.

In the reporting month, the RBI purchased USD 7.142 billion while sold USD 1.3 billion in the spot market, the monthly RBI bulletin for July 2021, released on Thursday, showed.

In April this year, the RBI had net bought USD 4.212 billion. It had purchased USD 8.182 billion and sold USD 3.97 billion.

In May last year, the RBI had net purchased USD 4.363 billion.