Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

RBI punishes Paytm Payments Bank for sharing information with China-based entities: Report

FPJ Web Desk
The RBI last week directed Vijay Shekhar Sharma-promoted Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop opening new accounts amid ''material supervisory concerns'' observed in the bank | PPBL Twitter image

The RBI on Friday asked Paytm Payments Bank to stop opening new accounts amid "material supervisory concerns" observed in the bank.

The reason for the RBI punishing the bank was because it violated rules by allowing data to flow to servers abroad and didn’t properly verify its customers, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Annual inspections by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) found that the company’s servers were sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own a stake in Paytm Payments Bank, Bloomberg said quoting a person privy to the matter.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 10:23 PM IST