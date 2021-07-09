RBI okays reappointment of Shyam Srinivasan as MD & CEO of Federal Bank till Sept 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday approved the reappointment of Shyam Srinivasam as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank for a period of 3 years.

As per a report by Bloombergquint, the now his tenure will be for three years with effect from September 23, 2021 to September 22, 2024.

Earlier last year, RBI had granted Srivansan an extension for one year.

Earlier, the 19th annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Federal Bank was conducted on Friday.