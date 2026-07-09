RBI Launches 3 Key Surveys To Assess Inflation Expectations Ahead Of August MPC Meeting

The RBI has begun three nationwide surveys to gauge inflation expectations and consumer confidence before the August monetary policy review | Representational Image

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: The Reserve Bank on Thursday launched three key surveys, including one to gauge inflation expectations among households, aimed at providing critical inputs for formulating monetary policy.

The July 2026 round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, based on individual consumption baskets, across 19 cities, the central bank said in a statement.

The survey seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes (general prices as well as prices of specific product groups) in the three months ahead as well as in the one-year-ahead period, and quantitative responses on current, three-month-ahead and one-year-ahead inflation rates, it said.

Consumer Confidence Surveys

The RBI also announced the launch of the July 2026 round of the Rural Consumer Confidence Survey.

The survey collects current perceptions and one-year-ahead expectations of households on the general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, own income and spending from households residing in rural and semi-urban areas across 31 states and Union Territories.

In another statement, it said the July 2026 round of the Urban Consumer Confidence Survey seeks qualitative responses from households regarding their sentiments on the general economic situation, employment scenario, price level, household income and spending.

Like the Inflation Expectations Survey, it will also be conducted across 19 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

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Inputs For Monetary Policy

The results of the surveys provide useful inputs for monetary policy, the Reserve Bank said.

The next meeting of the rate-setting panel, the Monetary Policy Committee, is scheduled for August 3 to 5, 2026.

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